Senior journalist Dhanjay Pratap Singh attacked in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for stern action, Kamal Nath targets BJP

BHOPAL: Close on the heels of double murder, a senior journalist Dhananjay Pratap Singh was brutally attacked by miscreants at Abhinav Homes (phase-4) under Ayodhya Nagar police station on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. On the same day, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had reviewed law and order situation in the state. Despite the brutal attack, Dhananjay Pratap Singh had to wait for two hours at police station to lodge FIR. Police lodged FIR when he called ADG. Dhananjay Singh, in injured condition, first called Dial-100 service but received no response.

On knowing it, the chief minister and home minister Narottam Mishra inquired about journalist’s health and assured of proper action.

Dhanjay Pratap said people in inebriated state would create ruckus to which he objected daily and informed police. On the day of incident, he objected again, which angered them. “They broke wine bottles and attacked me. They also attacked with rods in head and legs. I tried to protect my head with hand. I also received injuries in hand. I received eight stitches in head region,” he added.

This is the second incident when a drunkard attacked people when night curfew is still effective. Few days back, double murder happened in Chhola area at night. Three persons were arrested in the case. Those who have been arrested include Chirag, Anmol Ratan and Mohit Saxena. Case has been registered under Sections 294, 323, 506, 452 and 34 of IPC.

CM, home min tweet about incident

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is in Delhi, tweeted on the incident. Home minister Narottam Mishra also tweeted stating that police have been instructed to deal with accused sternly. Former chief minister Kamal Nath condemned the incident and demanded to know who is safe under BJP rule.