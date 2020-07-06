Madhya Pradesh: Expose BJP’s real intention before Public, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik tells partymen

AICC general secretary and state in-charge Mukul Wasnik has called upon the party media in charges to expose the BJP who conspired and toppled the elected-Congress government.

You should inform the people that their mandate was sold and the it was the lust for power that Congress government was toppled today the state is staring at the by-elections, said the party general secretary while addressing the media office bearers of the party, here on Monday.

The senior Congress leader marked his presence in two meetings here on the day, one at the residence of the former chief minister Kamal Nath and another at PCC office.

Wasnik interacted with the media coordinators and asked them to take to people the real intentions of the BJP. He asked them to interact more and more with the media to take to common man the party’s objectives , plans and policies.

He asked them to suppress the BJP’s false propaganda with reliable and authentic information.

Later talking to media, Wasnik said that he was trying to understand the state political scenario.

He however claimed that the crossover of Jyotiraditya Scindia and other 22 MLAs would not affect the party. Congress is a grand old party , it has seen many leaders leaving and new faces coming but the party continued to grow and strengthen because of the party workers, said Wasnik.

Congress leader, however, refused to divulge the date of party announcing its candidates for the ensuing by-polls. The names are being scrutinised and shortlisted and will be finalised soon, he added.