Madhya Pradesh: Demand to include NCC as an elective subject from this academic session

BHOPAL: This piece of news is good for the NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets who wanted to make a career in the armed forces. It has now been included as an elective subject in the NEP 2020 (New Education Policy).

Brig Sanjoy Ghosh, Group Commander Bhopal Group has recommended the early implementation of NCC as an Elective Subject in the academic year 2021-2022 itself.

In consonance with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, wherein students get to choose an additional subject of their choice in graduation known as Elective Subject. A path-breaking initiative has been put forth by DG NCC to include NCC as a General Elective Subject.

Thus NCC migrates from extra-curricular to curricular activity as an elective credit course. With this, the cadets in colleges/universities can now earn credits which will enable them to earn a degree in their respective fields especially those appearing in B and C certificate exam.