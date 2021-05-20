Madhya Pradesh: Demand to include NCC as an elective subject from this academic session

BHOPAL: This piece of news is good for the NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets who wanted to make a career in the armed forces. It has now been included as an elective subject in the NEP 2020 (New Education Policy).
Brig Sanjoy Ghosh, Group Commander Bhopal Group has recommended the early implementation of NCC as an Elective Subject in the academic year 2021-2022 itself.
In consonance with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, wherein students get to choose an additional subject of their choice in graduation known as Elective Subject. A path-breaking initiative has been put forth by DG NCC to include NCC as a General Elective Subject.
Thus NCC migrates from extra-curricular to curricular activity as an elective credit course. With this, the cadets in colleges/universities can now earn credits which will enable them to earn a degree in their respective fields especially those appearing in B and C certificate exam.
After preliminary discussions with various stakeholders like students, associated NCC officers, principals of various colleges, a positive response to the proposal is seen in the environment.
NCC has developed a course design that is uniform and universally implementable and in conformity with UGC policy on Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). DG NCC has also written to UGC and AICTE to include NCC as General Elective Credit Course conformity with UGC policy on CBCS. Both UGC and AICTE have further given directions to all Universities and institutions.
The NCC syllabus has been designed as per choice based credit system of NEP 2020, which grants 24 credit points covering six semesters out of which a student can accrue four credit points covering the first two semesters and ten credit points in the third and fourth semesters and ten credit in fifth and sixth semesters
