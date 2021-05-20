Bhopal: Vaccination is the only effective way to fight pandemic, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had an interaction with businessmen and discussed on vaccination of workers engaged in industries. The CM urged the industry to come forward in vaccinating the citizens. He also assured that with the efforts taken by the state it will come out of the crisis by month end.

Addressing the interactive session on ëVaccination Plan of Industry in MPí, organised by FICCI, jointly with other Chambers, the CM said, ìIn MP, the vaccination drive is getting converted into a mass movement. We have already vaccinated around one crore citizens and we are working to get the balance vaccinated.î

ìThe way in which we implemented the janta curfew in the state, we are hopeful that by May 31 we will be able to control the situation totally,î said Chouhan. He urged the private sector to come forward to source as many vaccines they can procure and help the governmentís vaccination drive.