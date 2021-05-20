Bhopal: Vaccination is the only effective way to fight pandemic, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had an interaction with businessmen and discussed on vaccination of workers engaged in industries. The CM urged the industry to come forward in vaccinating the citizens. He also assured that with the efforts taken by the state it will come out of the crisis by month end.
Addressing the interactive session on ëVaccination Plan of Industry in MPí, organised by FICCI, jointly with other Chambers, the CM said, ìIn MP, the vaccination drive is getting converted into a mass movement. We have already vaccinated around one crore citizens and we are working to get the balance vaccinated.î
ìThe way in which we implemented the janta curfew in the state, we are hopeful that by May 31 we will be able to control the situation totally,î said Chouhan. He urged the private sector to come forward to source as many vaccines they can procure and help the governmentís vaccination drive.
Dr Sangita Reddy, Immediate Past President, FICCI said that it is very important to find methods to source beyond the current supplies of vaccine. We would be happy to have direct dialogue with government on how we can jointly source the vaccines,í she said.
Dinesh Patidar, Chairman, FICCI Madhya Pradesh State Council and MD, Shakti Pumps Ltd said that the industry is willing to come forward and vaccinate their employees and family.
Madhusudan Gopalan, Chairman, FICCI FMCG Committee & CEO, P&G India said that we are looking at vaccinating and supporting the vaccination of others beyond our own employees.
Manish Gulati, Member, FICCI & COO, HEG Ltd said that vaccine sourcing is a major challenge and we need to look at global sourcing for this.
