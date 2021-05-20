Indore: Woman beaten up in Sagar city for not wearing mask, HRC seeks explanation from IG Sagar

BHOPAL: The Sagar police have beaten up a woman for not wearing mask.

A video of the incident that took place in Sagar city went viral on social media on Thursday.

According to reports, the woman, with her daughter, was going somewhere during the corona curfew without wearing a mask.

A female constable on duty stopped her, there was an altercation between the woman and the constable.

The female constable caught the woman and tried to make her sit in a police van.

No sooner the woman had refused to sit in the van than the female constable beat her up.

The police registered a case against the woman under Sections 353, 332, 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code.