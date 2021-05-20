Indore: Woman beaten up in Sagar city for not wearing mask, HRC seeks explanation from IG Sagar

BHOPAL: The Sagar police have beaten up a woman for not wearing mask.
A video of the incident that took place in Sagar city went viral on social media on Thursday.
According to reports, the woman, with her daughter, was going somewhere during the corona curfew without wearing a mask.
A female constable on duty stopped her, there was an altercation between the woman and the constable.
The female constable caught the woman and tried to make her sit in a police van.
No sooner the woman had refused to sit in the van than the female constable beat her up.
The police registered a case against the woman under Sections 353, 332, 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code.
They charged the woman with beating up the constable on duty. The police said that the woman and her daughter had beaten up the female constable first.
Taking exception to the incident, the Human Rights Commission has sought a five-point explanation from Inspector General of police, Sagar.
He was also asked to reply about the cops who were involved in the incident.
The commission also wanted to know how action should be taken against the female constables who broke the protocols.
ASI, female constable suspended
Superintendent of police has suspended assistant inspector AL Tiwari and constable Archana Sinha in connection with the incident in which a woman was beaten up in Sagar.
In the suspension order, it has been written that the assistant sub-inspector has not kept the video footage of the incident. It has brought a bad name to the police department.
