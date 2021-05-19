Indore: Two liquor factories raided one sealed, one officer suspended

Indore: Two foreign liquor factories, located in Barwaha of Khargone district and Sejway (Mhow) were raided by two IAS officer on Wednedsay. Large number of irregularities were found in both the factories. The Sejway factory has been sealed and an excise officer has been suspended.
On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner, Dr. Pawan Sharma, both the actions were carried out by two IAS officers on the complaints of illegal production of alcohol, transport and other complaints. One team led by Mhow SDM Abhilash Mishra conducted the action on liquor factory Great Galen Ventures Limited in Sejway Mhow. While Kasrawad SDM Sangh Priya Goutam carried out the action in Barwah. Details of the action done in Barwah were not available till late night.
However, In Sejway the team found that liquor loaded in 6 trucks, but they didn't have permits and demand notes. In the loaded trucks, whiskey bottles bearing stickers-labels, etc. where only the month was mentioned, while in regular stock the exact date of manufacturing was mentioned.
Bottling was made in January and March, but the record does not show any mix available for March. Similarly, large quantities of 180 mL whiskey bottles were found loaded in trucks but not mentioned in the record.
The team was informed (in writing) that two vehicles were going to Indore
and other vehicles (sources were told informally) were going to
Gujarat via Jhabua, which was confirmed by the employees but refused
to give in writing. Several stickers bearing fake dates were found
in the factory store indicating that regular diversion was a routine practice. The available blend and bottles did not match which also indicated diversion. About 1000 people were found working in the premises.
Excise officer suspended
On the basis of large number of irregularities found in liquor
factory Great Galen Ventures Limited Sejway (District Dhar) district
Excise Officer RK Gupta was suspended. He also in-charge of
Distillery.