Indore: Two liquor factories raided one sealed, one officer suspended

Indore: Two foreign liquor factories, located in Barwaha of Khargone district and Sejway (Mhow) were raided by two IAS officer on Wednedsay. Large number of irregularities were found in both the factories. The Sejway factory has been sealed and an excise officer has been suspended.

On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner, Dr. Pawan Sharma, both the actions were carried out by two IAS officers on the complaints of illegal production of alcohol, transport and other complaints. One team led by Mhow SDM Abhilash Mishra conducted the action on liquor factory Great Galen Ventures Limited in Sejway Mhow. While Kasrawad SDM Sangh Priya Goutam carried out the action in Barwah. Details of the action done in Barwah were not available till late night.

However, In Sejway the team found that liquor loaded in 6 trucks, but they didn't have permits and demand notes. In the loaded trucks, whiskey bottles bearing stickers-labels, etc. where only the month was mentioned, while in regular stock the exact date of manufacturing was mentioned.