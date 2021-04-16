Madhya Pradesh: Covid spreading as staff crunch at fever clinics causing delays

BHOPAL: It is taking five to six days for a person to get the Covid tests results in the state capital. This delay is leading to a faster spread of corona cases, as well as deterioration of the patient’s condition.

According to the health department, the testing capacity in the state capital is fixed at a certain limit, while the number of patients has increased by five to six times. This is why it is taking so much time for a person to get the report.

Second, many of the staff working at the pathology laboratories, fever clinics and public and private hospitals have become infected, so there is a staff crisis. Even if the timing for sampling and testing at fever clinics is increased, it will not serve the purpose as mostly institutions are facing a staff crunch.

RT-PCR tests stopped

Besides, private pathology labs have stopped RT-PCR tests after the state government reduced the rate from Rs 1,500 to Rs 700. This has increased the burden on the public hospitals for the tests. Private pathology labs, such as Thyrocare Pathology, Dr Lal’s Path Labs and others have stopped conducting RT-PCR tests.