Madhya Pradesh: 20% beds reserved for corona patients in 24 Bhopal hospitals

In Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, there are worries about the inadequate number of beds for patients in designated hospitals in view of the increase in corona infections. Hence, 20 per cent beds at 24 hospitals will be reserved for corona patients under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. At present, Covid patients are being treated at 12 registered hospitals.

On the instructions of District Collector Avinash Lavania, arrangements will be made for the treatment of corona-infected persons who are Ayushman Bharat card holders at 24 hospitals.

At present, more than 12 hospitals are designated for the treatment of people registered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Another six hospitals will be ready to treat people who are Ayushman card holders from September 17 along with six more hospitals from September 19.

More than 300 oxygen beds in addition to 54 ventilators with ICUs will be made available at these hospitals. As many as 18 ventilators without ICU and 50 beds without oxygen will also be available in the district for the treatment of corona patients.

District Collector Lavania said in the coming days, the remaining hospitals which are registered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will have beds for corona patients.