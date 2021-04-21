Madhya Pradesh: Corona snuffs out 1,000 lives in 10 days

BHOPAL: The coronavirus has turned into Grim Reaper. In its second wave, the virus is swallowing many lives every day. The government has claimed that the medical system is functioning well and under control. On the contrary, the number of deaths indicates that the health services have gone kaput. In the past ten days, 1,000 bodies have either been cremated or buried, and all those people have fallen prey to the falcon, the coronavirus.

However busy the officials may be in hushing up the number of deaths, the bodies are piling up in the cremation grounds and in the graveyards. The government records show only 686 deaths, but, only in this month, the number of people the virus has gulped down is more than double that figure. On Tuesday, 148 bodies were cremated according to Covid-19 protocols in the state capital.

Out of 1,000 people, many have lost their lives because of a lack of oxygen. The inadequate flow of oxygen to the serious patients led to many deaths. The administration is, however, busy concealing the number of deaths, instead of telling it to public.