Madhya Pradesh: Corona snuffs out 1,000 lives in 10 days

BHOPAL: The coronavirus has turned into Grim Reaper. In its second wave, the virus is swallowing many lives every day. The government has claimed that the medical system is functioning well and under control. On the contrary, the number of deaths indicates that the health services have gone kaput. In the past ten days, 1,000 bodies have either been cremated or buried, and all those people have fallen prey to the falcon, the coronavirus.
However busy the officials may be in hushing up the number of deaths, the bodies are piling up in the cremation grounds and in the graveyards. The government records show only 686 deaths, but, only in this month, the number of people the virus has gulped down is more than double that figure. On Tuesday, 148 bodies were cremated according to Covid-19 protocols in the state capital.
Out of 1,000 people, many have lost their lives because of a lack of oxygen. The inadequate flow of oxygen to the serious patients led to many deaths. The administration is, however, busy concealing the number of deaths, instead of telling it to public.
On April 19, 122 people died and 118 lost their lives on April 18. The virus burnt up 92 lives on April 17 and on April 16, it swallowed 118. In the same way, the disease gobbled up 112 lives on April 15. On April 14, it swigged the lives of 88 patients. Similarly, on April 13, the virus claimed 84 lives. On April 12, 64 died from corona which killed 66 people on April 11.
The director of a private hospital says the virus is snuffing out 15 lives in his hospital every day. He says he has never seen such a huge number of deaths in his life. Director of Chirayu Hospital, Ajay Goenka, says most of the deaths have occurred because of the patients’ late arrival in the hospital. If the patients reach hospital just after testing, the chances of death lessen, he says. As the infection spreads fast in the body, saving the patients has become very difficult, Goenka says.
Virus preying upon elderly people, youths
In the first wave, the coronavirus claimed the lives of the elderly only. Besides, a few people who died from corona had been suffering from some serious ailments. This time, however, the virus is preying upon the youths as well as the elderly. Most of the youths who have died did not suffer from any disease. The doctors have yet to understand the reason for that.
