Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar resigns from party, Congress members' tally in assembly drops down to 90

Another Congress MLA resigns in Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Jul 17 (PTI) Days after the resignation of Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, another Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh resigned from the Assembly on Friday.

Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, who represents Nepanagar in Burhanpur district, submitted her resignation in person to pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma in the afternoon, said a senior Assembly official.

"It is under process for acceptance," he said.

Kasdekar could not be contacted for comment.

After her resignation is accepted, the Congress' tally of members in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly would be down to 90.