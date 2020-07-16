Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress state-level office bearers to be made sector in charge

Not leaving anything to chance ahead of the ensuing Assembly by-polls, the Congress is all set to appoint its state-level office bearers to monitor sectors in all the 25 assembly seats where by-election are scheduled.

State level office bearers including party secretaries, general secretaries, sitting legislators, ex-MLAs will be appointed as sector in charge. They would be required to monitor poll preparations and keep in touch with party booths in charge and party workers at grassroots level.

State level office bearers will be given charge of a sector , which comprises 5 to 10 booths.

This will give an opportunity to the booth in charge to put before the party office bearers issues cropping up at the lowest level. The matter would then be taken up before the state president directly.