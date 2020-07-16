Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress state-level office bearers to be made sector in charge

Not leaving anything to chance ahead of the ensuing Assembly by-polls, the Congress is all set to appoint its state-level office bearers to monitor sectors in all the 25 assembly seats where by-election are scheduled.
State level office bearers including party secretaries, general secretaries, sitting legislators, ex-MLAs will be appointed as sector in charge. They would be required to monitor poll preparations and keep in touch with party booths in charge and party workers at grassroots level.
State level office bearers will be given charge of a sector , which comprises 5 to 10 booths.
This will give an opportunity to the booth in charge to put before the party office bearers issues cropping up at the lowest level. The matter would then be taken up before the state president directly.
Party office bearers of Sanchi from Raisen district participated in a review meeting at PCC office on Thursday. By-polls are scheduled for Sanchi along with other 24 seats in the state.
The meeting, chaired by Sanchi party in charge Bhupendra Gupta, was attended by district president, block president, in charges of Mandlam, sector, and booth including other office bearers. The party leaders and others discussed in detail the preparations for the ensuing by elections.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)