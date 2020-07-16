Madhya Pradesh: Reader of Indore bench of MP High Court reports corona positive, 23 employees quarantined

Coronavirus in the district continues to wreak havoc. After imposing Unlock 2.0, the transition is seen to spread more rapidly.

In July, most of the new cases have been reported, mostly due to movement in the vegetable market and from village to city for trading. The situation is that collector Manish Singh is asking for the help of super specialty and private hospitals in view of increasing number of patients. According to Singh, on July 4, there were 817 active patients, which has now increased to 1265. There is no shortage of beds right now, but preperations will have to start if patients increase.

The reader of Indore bench of MP High Court, Praveen Malviya was reported corona positive on Wednesday. Due to this, the Indore bench of the High Court issued an order on Thursday and quarantined 23 employees for 14 days, who came in contact with Malaviya.

The 23 employees who have been quarantined are- Kamal Rathore (Secretary to the Judges), Narendra Raipuria (Secretary to the Judges), Ravi Prakash (Personal Assistant), Shobharam Rawat (Junior Judicial Assistant), Aarti Bhatnagar (Junior). Judicial Assistant), Lokesh Sanger (PSO), Gajendra Singh Baghel (PSO), Anil Negi, Chandramani Patel (Court Attendant), Kallu Khan (Court Attendant), Nilesh Jaghav (Data Entry Operator), Swati Dubey (Data Entry Operator), Amit Sharma (Data Entry Operator), Priya Rajak (Office Assistant), Harsha Kaul (Office Assistant), Poonam Yadav (Office Assistant), Rinku Rathore (Office Assistant), Sunanda Malviya (Office Assistant), Lakshmi Malviya (Office Assistant), Rupali Muroomkar (Office Assistant), Ramesh Bhuria (Helper), Raheit Jagdale (Helper) and Bunty Nagraj (Helper).

In Tuesday's report, 10 corona patients were found in Badi Gwalatoli. At the same time, three new patients have also been found in Chhoti Gwalatoli, six in Labriabheru area while five in Model Village Colony.