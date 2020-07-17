Madhya Pradesh: 4 cops suspended after murder of 6 persons in Mandla

Four policemen, including incharge of Maneri police post, have been suspended following the killing of six persons in a land dispute case in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Mandla Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla told IANS that the officials were suspended on charge of negligence.

On Wednesday, Rajjar Soni's relatives Hari and Santosh Soni, who lived near his house in Bijadandi Thane village, attacked his family with sharp-edged weapons, killing six of them.

One of the attackers was beaten to death by a mob while the other was shot in the leg by the police.