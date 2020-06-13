Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined

The Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary came corona positive and he was put in the 14 days quarantine, he may not able to cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections.
The RS elections are scheduled on June 19 the polling will be done to elect three members for the RS through the polling.
According to polling criteria no one can cast his vote through the postal ballot, only the Court can permit the voter to cast his vote through the postal ballot.
The principal secretary of Vidhan Sabha AP Singh informed Free Press, he also came to aware of the MLA infection, but for the polling the MLA has to appear to cast his vote, because there are not provisions to the MLAs to cast their votes through ballot papers.
The MLA can take suggestions from the health department, if suggested he can wear the PPE kit and can cast his vote, or any other precaution suggested by the health department.
In the other possibility, the MLA can asked the Vidhan Sabha to grant the permission to cast his vote through the ballot paper.
On this condition the Vidhan Sabha will going to ask the Election Commission of India to provide the permission to use the postal ballot to cast his vote.
The MLA and the Congress party have to conduct all the preparations before time, if the ECI did not permit the MLA for the postal ballot, than they have to take the Court shelter seeking the permission.
Earlier the same situation occurred in the RS election of 2016, the Congress MLA Satyadeve Katare was hospitalised and the Congress party wanted his vote for his party candidate.
The Vidhan Sabha refused to permit him to cast the postal ballot. The Congress party filed the petition into the Court seeking the permission.
The Court gave the order and Katare vote was taken through the postal ballot.