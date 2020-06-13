Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined

The Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary came corona positive and he was put in the 14 days quarantine, he may not able to cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The RS elections are scheduled on June 19 the polling will be done to elect three members for the RS through the polling.

According to polling criteria no one can cast his vote through the postal ballot, only the Court can permit the voter to cast his vote through the postal ballot.

The principal secretary of Vidhan Sabha AP Singh informed Free Press, he also came to aware of the MLA infection, but for the polling the MLA has to appear to cast his vote, because there are not provisions to the MLAs to cast their votes through ballot papers.