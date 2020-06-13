Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19. His son, Kasim Gilani, took to Twitter and alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the National Accountability Bureau were responsible for it.
He wrote, "Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountibilty Burearu! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came postive (sic)." "Prayers needed," he added.
His daughter Fiza Batool Gilani said that he is isolating at home. She wrote, "My father Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani has tested positive for COVID-19 when he started showing symptoms after his hearing at the court. He is isolating at home. Please pray for his speedy recovery Inshallah."
The former Prime Minister had appeared in a NAB hearin g in Rawalpindi on Thursday, reported Pakistan's Dawn. Former PM Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari and Gilani are accused of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana, the report said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 132,405 COVID-cases and the death-toll in the country is 2,551.