Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19. His son, Kasim Gilani, took to Twitter and alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the National Accountability Bureau were responsible for it.

He wrote, "Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountibilty Burearu! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came postive (sic)." "Prayers needed," he added.