Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Afridi stated that he has feeling unwell since Thursday and after getting himself tested, the reports came as positive. He urged his fans and followers to pray for him during these testing times.
Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi wrote: "I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome."
Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.
Afridi had been involved in charity work during the ongoing crisis in his home country. He was even supported by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and out-of-favour spinner Harbjahan Singh. But following his comments on Kashmir and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian cricketers had cut all ties with Afridi.
