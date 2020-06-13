Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Afridi stated that he has feeling unwell since Thursday and after getting himself tested, the reports came as positive. He urged his fans and followers to pray for him during these testing times.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi wrote: "I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome."