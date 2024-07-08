Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav's Mantras To Run Govt Smoothly | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that ever since he became CM, he always remembers the mantra that if one needs to work in a fine manner in state then he should recite mantra Om Namah Shivay, Om Vishnu Namay and by doing so, one can easily sail his boat till the shore.

By referring to mantra Om Shivay Namah and Om Vishnu Namah, he was indirectly referring to Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

He was addressing the BJP’s extended executive committee meeting held in Bhopal on Sunday. He said government has made provisions for all sector.

He said the first regional investor summit was held successfully in Ujjain and now government intends to organise investors summit in Jabalpur on July 20. It will provide jobs at large scale and will benefit the region.

He said that scenes where poor people were shown taking corpse of children from hospital on cycle or hands were disturbing. Government has taken measure to provide vehicle to transport the corpse from hospital till home of the deceased.

Talking about the difficulties faced in filling the posts through promotion due to reservation related issues and people going to the court, he said that by using his powers, government has decided to fill first class posts directly. He stressed that hospitals would be improved and people would be recruited as per need.

Stating that outside investors are coming to the state, which is a good thing, but he underlined that workshops shall be held in every district to develop entrepreneurship among the local youths.

He informed that shortly 16-seater helicopter will ferry people to tourists places in the state.

Like Ram Van Gaman Path, places connected with Lord Krishna will be connected.