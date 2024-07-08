 Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav's Mantras To Run Govt Smoothly
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav's Mantras To Run Govt Smoothly

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav's Mantras To Run Govt Smoothly

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that ever since he became CM, he always remembers the mantra that if one needs to work in a fine manner in state then he should recite mantra Om Shivay Namah, Om Vishnu Namay.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav's Mantras To Run Govt Smoothly | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that ever since he became CM, he always remembers the mantra that if one needs to work in a fine manner in state then he should recite mantra Om Namah Shivay, Om Vishnu Namay and by doing so, one can easily sail his boat till the shore.

By referring to mantra Om Shivay Namah and Om Vishnu Namah, he was indirectly referring to Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.    

He was addressing the BJP’s extended executive committee meeting held in Bhopal on Sunday.  He said government has made provisions for all sector.

Read Also
MP: Cong Fought Polls With Help, BJP Won For Welfare Schemes, Clean Image, Says Bhupendra Yadav
article-image

He said the first regional investor summit was held successfully in Ujjain and now government intends to organise investors summit in Jabalpur on July 20. It will provide jobs at large scale and will benefit the region.

He said that scenes where poor people were shown taking corpse of children from hospital on cycle or hands were disturbing. Government has taken measure to provide vehicle to transport the corpse from hospital till home of the deceased.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Win Over 7 Seats In Assembly Polls, Loss In LS Election Is Worrying, Says VD Sharma
article-image

Talking about the difficulties faced in filling the posts through promotion due to reservation related issues and people going to the court, he said that by using his powers, government has decided to fill first class posts directly. He stressed that hospitals would be improved and people would be recruited as per need.

Stating that outside investors are coming to the state, which is a good thing, but he underlined that workshops shall be held in every district to develop entrepreneurship among the local youths.

He informed that shortly 16-seater helicopter will ferry people to tourists places in the state.

Like Ram Van Gaman Path, places connected with Lord Krishna will be connected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav's Mantras To Run Govt Smoothly

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav's Mantras To Run Govt Smoothly

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expanded; Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath As Minister

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expanded; Ramniwas Rawat Takes Oath As Minister

MP: Cong Fought Polls With Help, BJP Won For Welfare Schemes, Clean Image, Says Bhupendra Yadav

MP: Cong Fought Polls With Help, BJP Won For Welfare Schemes, Clean Image, Says Bhupendra Yadav

MP: Five From Sidhi District Killed In Building Collapse In Surat

MP: Five From Sidhi District Killed In Building Collapse In Surat

MP: 90% Hand Injuries Among Poor, Lower Middle Class, Cite Doctors At AIIMS Bhopal

MP: 90% Hand Injuries Among Poor, Lower Middle Class, Cite Doctors At AIIMS Bhopal