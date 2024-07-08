 Madhya Pradesh: Win Over 7 Seats In Assembly Polls, Loss In LS Election Is Worrying, Says VD Sharma
Madhya Pradesh: Win Over 7 Seats In Assembly Polls, Loss In LS Election Is Worrying, Says VD Sharma

Attention will be paid to decline in party’s vote share in Vindhya and Ujjain

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 01:18 AM IST
VD Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma has said the party was defeated in seven assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha election, although it won all the 29 parliamentary seats, which is worrying. The party won all these seven seats in the assembly election.

At the state executive committee meeting held in Bhopal on Sunday, Sharma who delivered the inaugural speech said that the party was paying attention to this factor.

The BJP has got more than 59% of votes this time in the Lok Sabha election, which more than the vote percentage the party got in the assembly election.

Nevertheless, the party’s vote share was less in Vindhya and Ujjain, which is worrying, he said, adding that it should be examined.

The party has made a record of wining 80% of booths in this election, but it has to register victory over rest of the 20% of booths, he said.

Opposition parties are making comments on SC/ST, but the party got full support of these communities, Sharma said.

He further said that a major chunk of votes of those communities had gone in favour of the BJP and that the party could win all the 29 parliamentary seats because of the booth workers.  Sharma greeted all the MPs who won the election.

