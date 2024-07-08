MP: RaGa Doesn't Understands Issue, Language, Says Chouhan Over His Remark On Opposition Defeating The Ram Temple Movement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came down heavily on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Opposition defeated the Ram temple movement in Ayodhya.

'Whether the Ram temple movement gets defeated! Rahul Gandhi has not gained maturity, he is having a childlike brain, neither he has any understanding about any issue nor he knows the language,' said Chouhan while addressing the BJP's extended State Executive committee meeting here on Sunday.

'Earlier Rahul Gandhi had stated in Lok Sabha that Hindu's are violent. Rahul and his entire family don't know the definition of Hindutva,' he added.

Congratulating the party workers for ensuring victory on all 29 Lok Sabha seats, Chouhan said that Congress got entangled in the web of 99 Lok Sabha in the country. By grabbing 99 seats, Congress is behaving as if it has won a major war. On the other hand, BJP had created a record by winning 243 seats and with NDA it crossed the mark of 300 seats, said the former CM.

Highlighting the Modi governmentís welfare schemes, Chouhan said that PM Modi is crafting a new India.

AT the meet, BJP State President VD Sharma, CM Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh BJP In charge Mahendra Singh, Union ministers Bhupendra Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others were present.

Pledges fulfilled

Union Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia said that BJP in its state executive committee meet in Gwalior had taken two pledges preventing Congress from gaining power and securing PM Modi's third term for a developed India and both and the party unit has fulfilled both the pledges.

Party victory to be maintained

BJP's Regional Organisation General Secretary Ajay Jambal said PM Narendra Modi works round the clock and always remains committed to work for the poor. He said the party's record victory will be maintained in future as well. Almost all the leaders praised the leadership of PM Modi and hard work of party workers in securing a huge victory.

'Badhai' resolution

'Badhai' resolution was passed in the meeting over PM Narendra Modi's third consecutive win. For the developed India, a resolution related to developed Madhya Pradesh was also passed, informed former minister Archana Chitnis. Such was the situation that Congress failed to open accounts in many states in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress and its allies are spreading lies regarding the Constitution, said Chitnis.

Rahul remak on Hindus censured

MLA Harishankar Khatik BJP passed a political resolution censuring Rahul Gandhiís statement over his ëHindus violentí remark. The proposal said that Congress has become a matter of mockery by making such ludicrous statements. He added that BJP got 48.57% vote share in the Assembly election and won 163 Assembly seats. In the Lok Sabha election, the party's vote share was 59.57%. The Mohan Yadav government presented a budget which is 16% more than the last year. He said that the state government has decided that by 2028, 1 crore hectare land will be under irrigation.