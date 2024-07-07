RATH YATRA 2024| Heart Of India ‘MP’, Celebrates Lord Jagannath’s Yatra With Magnificent Devotion & Pomp | Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rath Yatra, the chariot festival, is celebrated every year in the month of Ashadha (as per Hindu calendar) in the form of a grand procession in India, Nepal and Sri-Lanka. The three chariots are of three deities - Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and their sister Subhadra.

The festival is popular among the Odisshis and also in other states of the country. The central state Madhya Pradesh also celebrates the festival with huge pomp and show every year.

The phenomenon of this year’s celebration is in such a way:

Bhopal

In Bhopal, Lord Jagannath’s chariot has started from RKMP. Thousands of devotees walked along with the procession singing and dancing bhajans. There is a huge excitement and competition among the devotees to pull the chariot. The procession was welcomed with flower showers at many places. Is it also said that more than five hundred dishes as Bhog were offered to Lord Jagannath before the Rath Yatra.

Indore

In Indore, the Rath Yatra was taken out from the temple of Chhatribagh. Here too, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra was carried out with devotion and enthusiasm with thousands of devotees having participated in it.

Gwalior

Lord Jagannath is also seated in Gwalior’s village Kulath, 15 km away from Gwalior. Like Jagannathpuri in Odisha, here also the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is taken out on the second day of Shukla Paksh of Ashadha month according to the Hindu calendar every year.

On Sunday evening at 4 o'clock, first of all rice pots were offered to Lord Jagannath and then Prasad was distributed to the people. After this, Lord Jagannath set out for a city tour. During this time thousands of devotees have gathered to have the darshan of the Lord.

Jabalpur

Thousands of devotees along with hundreds of priests cheered for the Lord with enthusiasm. The Lord was bathed and dressed in new clothes and then was set out on a city tour to give darshan to the people.

The procession of Lord Jagannath was taken out from Garha Phatak at 4 pm on Sunday. Lord Jagannath Swami will go out on a chariot with his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra to give darshan to thousands of his devotees.

Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "I got the opportunity to offer prayers to Lord Mahakaal during the Jagannath Rath Yatra. I extend my well wishes to everyone."

Rath Yatra was taken out from ISKCON temple in Ujjain. The elated devotees were seen singing and dancing forward, pulling the three chariots. People have come from far and wide to participate in the Rath Yatra.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple during Rath Yatra.

Rath Yatra festival is being celebrated in many cities of the state including Harda and Dewas, Vidisha, Narmadapuram and more.