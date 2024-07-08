MP: Cong Fought Polls With Help, BJP Won For Welfare Schemes, Clean Image, Says Bhupendra Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Forest and Environment Bhupendra Yadav has said the BJP won the parliamentary election because of the dedication of party workers with clean image and the government's welfare schemes.

Yadav made the statement at a meeting of the party's state working committee in Bhopal on Sunday.

Nevertheless, only welfare schemes were not behind the partyís victory, he said.

If such schemes were behind the victory of any political party, the Congress would have formed governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan again, Navin Patnaik would have done that in Odisha and Chandrashekhar in Telangana, Yadav said.

An organisation cannot be set up in a day or two, he said, adding that it took decades to strengthen the party in MP.

Yadav further said he had realised it during the assembly polls, and that when the senior leaders of the party were asked to fight the election, they accepted the challenge with a smiling face.

In the Lok Sabha election, the Congress lost those seats where it was locked in a direct fight with the BJP, Yadav said.

The Congress won all those seats which it fought with the help of other parties, he said.

He appealed to the party workers to be cautious about the Congressís misinformation campaign that the BJP would change the Constitution.

Despite such a vicious campaign, the BJP won the LS polls for the third time, he said.

The Congress is using Parliament, a platform for discussion on serious issues, for raising slogans, Yadav said.

He appealed to party workers to fight the Congressís misinformation campaign and advised the office-bearers of the executive committee to stay in villages at night.

Yadav urged them to keep in touch with the party workers and give proper place to women in the party.