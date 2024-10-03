Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹3K Each To 2,115 Safai Mitras Of Ujjain

X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan and inauguration of projects worth Rs 685 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Amrut Yojana on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, on Wednesday.

The programme was telecast live in the district-level programme organised at the Grand Hotel premises. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav provided an incentive of Rs 3,000 to 2,115 Safai Mitras of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on getting a 3-star rating in 'Swachh Survekshan-2022' from the closing programme of 'Swachhta Pakhwada' organised in Bhopal.

CM Yadav directly interacted with UMC’s Safai Mitra Rashmi Tankle and Anita and took detailed information about their time of reaching the scheduled shift of road sweeping and the benefits of government schemes. He congratulated the Safai Mitras for their remarkable role in the field of cleanliness.

He also honoured the district’s Mahidpur urban body for excellent work in the field of cleanliness with public participation. Union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar Khatik, MP Anil Firojiya, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav, Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai and officials and a large number of Safai Mitras were present in the programme.

Felicitating the sanitation workers in the city, minister Khatik said that it is the birth anniversaries of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and our former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri, who coined the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.

He said that today is not the end of Swachhata Hi Seva Pakhwada, cleanliness is a continuous process. An environment of cleanliness is visible in our railway stations, bus stands, educational complexes, government offices and other public places which is the result of this campaign.

Today, the feeling of cleanliness is present in the hearts of every person. There is a direct relationship between cleanliness and health. Swachhata Abhiyan has been effective in the prevention of many diseases in the country. Prime Minister Modi not only called for Swachhata Abhiyan but also gave a dignified life to women by building 1,200 crore toilets, he added.