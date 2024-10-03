Bhopal Updates: Man Elopes With Woman, Angry Kin Attack Former’s Mother, Held; Truck Ploughs Into Cow, Drags It To 50 Metres, Bovine Dies

Representative Image | iPleaders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Days after the rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in the multi-storeyed building of Shahjehanabad, another incident was reported from the same building on Wednesday.

A man staying in the multi-storeyed building allegedly eloped with another woman of the same building and married her. Angered over the act, woman’s father and brother attacked man’s mother on Tuesday, after which they were arrested on Wednesday.

Shahjehanabad police station TI UPS Chouhan, without naming the persons involved in the case, said man who eloped with woman is aged 22, while the woman is aged 20. Both of them had eloped on Monday.

The woman’s family on Tuesday came to know that she had married the man. In a fit of rage, the father and brother of man attacked man’s mother on Tuesday night. The accused duo even threatened her with dire consequences. An FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday, after which they were arrested.

Truck Ploughs Into Cow, Drags It To 50 Metres, Bovine Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver allegedly ploughed his vehicle into a cow sitting on roadside in Sukhi Sewaniya on Wednesday noon and dragged it up to a distance of 50 metres, the police said. The bovine bled profusely and died minutes later, while the driver fled leaving the vehicle behind.

According to Sukhi Sewaniya police, the complainant Shishupaal Thakur (25) is a farmer and a resident of Bhadbhada village in Sukhi Sewaniya. He is a member of local gaushala (cowshed) too. On Wednesday noon, he was standing near a shop in the area along with his friends, when he noticed the accident.

The truck was reportedly coming from Vidisha and was on way to Balampur when the accident occurred. After ramming his vehicle into cow, the truck driver left his vehicle behind. Thakur and his friends rushed to the scene, to find that the cow had died. The police were informed, who arrived at the spot and seized the truck. They have launched a manhunt to nab the