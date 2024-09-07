Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Crore Aid To Kin Of Martyr Army Jawan Pradeep Patel Who Lost His Life In Sikkim Accident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced to provide Rs 1 crore to the parents of army Jawan Pradeep Patel, who attained martyrdom during a recent road accident in Sikkim's Pakyong.

The body of martyr Jawan Pradeep Patel was brought to Khajuraho on Saturday. It will be then taken to his native village, Hardua, in Katni district.

CM Mohan Yadav paid tribute to martyr Jawan Pradeep Patel in Khajuraho.

Guard of Honour during final rites

आज खजुराहो एयरपोर्ट पर सिक्किम के पाक्योंग में शहीद हुए मध्यप्रदेश के कटनी जिले के ग्राम हरदुआ निवासी मां भारती के वीर सपूत प्रदीप पटेल जी की पार्थिव देह को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।



कुछ ही देर में गॉर्ड ऑफ ऑनर देते हुए राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम बिदाई दी जाएगी।



राष्ट्र… pic.twitter.com/ONsjzK3uba — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 7, 2024

The Chief Minister announced that the government has decided to pay Rs 1 crore to the parents of the martyr Jawan. He added that whether it is a peacetime or wartime, army personnel discharge their duty with full dedication.

The Guard of Honour will be given to the martyr Jawan during his last rites.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Registry Rates Of Property May Increase Every Quarter

Truck goes off road, falls into gorge

Notably, four army jawans died in a road accident recently, when they were travelling from Pedong in West Bengal to Pakyong in Sikkim. Their truck lost control, went off the road, and fell into a gorge.

The names of the other three jawans include Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu, craftsman W. Peter from Manipur, and Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana.