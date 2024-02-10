Madhya Pradesh: CM Inspects Arrangements For PM’s Event

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme at Gopalpura in Jhabua district on Saturday. He inspected the arrangements of the exhibition venue, stage and meeting venue.

The CM directed that there should be no negligence in the preparations and foolproof police and administrative arrangements should be ensured. Women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria and forest, environment and scheduled caste Development minister Nagar Singh Chauhan were present.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the demise of senior journalist Rakesh Agnihotri's father and social worker RN Agnihotri. He prayed for peace for the departed soul and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

RN Agnihotri passed away due to prolonged illness on Saturday. Former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla also mourned the death of RN Agnihotri. His last rites will be performed in Naugaon on Sunday.