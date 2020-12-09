Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes collectors, SPs to task at 7-hour meeting

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouha removed the collector of Katni and SP of Neemuch after a review meeting. At a marathon meeting held by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for about seven hours with collectors and superintendents of police of all districts, CM expressed his displeasure openly and warned the officials.

The Chief Minister’s Office took cognizance of media reports and asked the officials to clarify their stand on the issues. He took the collectors of Katni, Dindori, Panna, Tikamgarh, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Hoshangabad and Ujjain districts to task for not replying to queries sent by the CMO.

Action against land mafia

While reviewing action on land mafia, Chouhan said that it was a routine administration exercise but officials should take care that encroachments should not be encouraged and checked in time. CM appreciated collectors of Jabalpur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Sehore, Gwalior, Ujjain and Chhatarpur for their action against land mafia.

The CM asked the officials to keep their campaign against ration mafia also. Strict action should be taken against people who eat into share of ration meant for the poor and those engaged into adulteration of food products. About 17 cases were registered against adulterators in which 22 people were arrested and goods worth Rs 48 lakh were confiscated.