Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes collectors, SPs to task at 7-hour meeting

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouha removed the collector of Katni and SP of Neemuch after a review meeting. At a marathon meeting held by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for about seven hours with collectors and superintendents of police of all districts, CM expressed his displeasure openly and warned the officials.
The Chief Minister’s Office took cognizance of media reports and asked the officials to clarify their stand on the issues. He took the collectors of Katni, Dindori, Panna, Tikamgarh, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Hoshangabad and Ujjain districts to task for not replying to queries sent by the CMO.
Action against land mafia
While reviewing action on land mafia, Chouhan said that it was a routine administration exercise but officials should take care that encroachments should not be encouraged and checked in time. CM appreciated collectors of Jabalpur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Sehore, Gwalior, Ujjain and Chhatarpur for their action against land mafia.
The CM asked the officials to keep their campaign against ration mafia also. Strict action should be taken against people who eat into share of ration meant for the poor and those engaged into adulteration of food products. About 17 cases were registered against adulterators in which 22 people were arrested and goods worth Rs 48 lakh were confiscated.
Sand mafia booked
Chouhan was briefed that 647 cases were lodged against sand mafia in the month of November and sand worth Rs 2 crore and vehicles were seized. He appreciated collectors of Singrauli, Dewas, Guna and Jabalpur who took timely action against illegal miners. He warned the police officials not to be involved hand-in-gloves with the mining mafia.
As many as 184 cases were registered against chitfund companies and Rs 17.60 crores were refunded to the investors. 1711 cases were registered under cyber crimes till October and amount of Rs 1.97 crores was recovered and given to the victims.
CM instructed the collectors to carry out procurement of food produce and milling work simultaneously. As many as 34 vehicles were seized carrying paddy and millets from other states. Action was taken against 234 land mafia in 200 cases freeing more than 315 hectare of government land worth Rs 285 crore in the month of November only.
In the month of October, 1115 serious crimes were reported. Overall, judgment was given in 221 cases in which 143 cases led to conviction.
Chouhan instructed the officials to do more to strengthen the self-help groups to empower the women of the state. He asked the officials to make optimum use of SHGs including realization of electricity bills etc. He said that in Kuno national park and Raisen guides should be inducted from the women groups. Famous Zari work of Bhopal should be encouraged.
The CM asked the collectors to organize employment fairs in January and make a target to provide employment to at least one lakh people.
Focusing on vocal for local, CM said that all districts should focus on their USP items and identify them within a month.A diamond park will be established in Panna, said CM. He asked to ensure 10 hours of electricity supply to farmers.
The CM chided collectors of Datia, Rajgarh, Rewa, Singrauli, Mandla for delay in issuing financial aid for medical urgency in their districts.
