Take special care of tigress Sundari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Wednesday, wrote to his Odisha counterpart, Naveen Patnaik, requesting him to take special care of the tigress, Sundari, in Odisha’s Satkosia Tiger Reserve until work at the Ghorela centre in Kanha Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh is completed. Madhya Pradesh had given Sundari and a male partner to Odisha in 2018 upon a special request of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Odisha government.

Chouhan, quoting media reports, expressed concern that the tigress was not being taken proper care of as prescribed by the guidelines of the NTCA due to which the animal had lost its natural instincts and behaviour.

“A team sent to Odisha to take back the tigress found that Sundari has lost its wild nature due to prolonged confinement and presence of humans around her. If it is released into the wild again, it would be dangerous for the animal, as well as humans. Experts have backed the idea of releasing it into a large safari enclosure,” stated Chouhan.

He further said the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had given consent for preparation of such safaris at Bandhavgarh, Pench and Kanha Tiger Reserves. The tigress would be staying at the Ghorela centre in Kanha Tiger Reserve, where a tiger cub has been kept under supervision. Once the cub is moved out of the Ghorela centre, Sundari will be released into it.

“Therefore, I request you to ensure proper care of the tigress until we have prepared fully to take it back and shift it to the Ghorela centre,” Chouhan stated.