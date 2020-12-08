Madhya Pradesh: Do these three things: Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells ministers

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed his Cabinet colleagues to do three things. At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said a roadmap for ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ had been prepared and work on it had begun. Each minister should monitor his department’s work related to ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’, Chouhan said.

He also directed the ministers to gather out-of-budget funds for construction work. They should work for getting as much funds as possible for the central government’s projects going on in the state, the Chief Minister said. If necessary, they should meet Union ministers connected with their departments in Delhi to seek funds, Chouhan added.

The Chief Minister directed his Cabinet colleagues to work on innovative ideas. They were asked to discuss with the officers the innovative ideas and work on them.

Work on ‘Buffer Mein Safar’ and ‘Global Skill Park’ had begun, he said. He told the ministers to monitor the work of their departments on Mondays and stay in Bhopal for two days.

Measures against the food adulterators would be stepped up, he added.