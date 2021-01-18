Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union home minister Amit Shah discuss Income-Tax report

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union home minister Amit Shah discussed the Income-Tax report on Monday. Now that both Shah and Chouhan have conferred on the issue, it will be decided what action the government is going to take on the I-T report sent by the Election Commission.
The commission is heaping pressure on the government to register an FIR against four police officers, three of whom belong to the IPS cadre. Chouhan wanted Shah’s approval before taking any action on the issue. Chouhan informed Shah about the commission’s pressure on the government for taking action on the I-T report.
The 15 days’ deadline given to chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains for a reply is ending on Tuesday. Bains has to inform the commission about the action the government has taken. The commission has, however, not called Bains for the second time. The commission may again call Bains after the deadline ends.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) on December 31. The agency has begun the inquiry and is waiting for instructions for further action.
According to sources, legal opinions suggest that there should not be any FIR in the case, but the government is unable to take a decision because of the commission’s pressure.The Income-Tax report consists of many names besides those four police officers. The government is in a dilemma over the issue as it has to register FIRs against many other people, including ministers, legislators and businessmen.