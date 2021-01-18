Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union home minister Amit Shah discuss Income-Tax report

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union home minister Amit Shah discussed the Income-Tax report on Monday. Now that both Shah and Chouhan have conferred on the issue, it will be decided what action the government is going to take on the I-T report sent by the Election Commission.

The commission is heaping pressure on the government to register an FIR against four police officers, three of whom belong to the IPS cadre. Chouhan wanted Shah’s approval before taking any action on the issue. Chouhan informed Shah about the commission’s pressure on the government for taking action on the I-T report.

The 15 days’ deadline given to chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains for a reply is ending on Tuesday. Bains has to inform the commission about the action the government has taken. The commission has, however, not called Bains for the second time. The commission may again call Bains after the deadline ends.