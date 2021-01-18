Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meet defence minister Rajnath Singh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has met defence minister Rajnath Singh, transport minister Nitin Gadkari, health minister Harsh Vardhan and environment minister Prakash Javadekar. The meeting took place on Tuesday when Chouhan was in Delhi.

During his meeting with the defence minister, Chouhan demanded the opening of another Sainik School in the Chambal region, which was approved. The proposed Sainik School will be set up in Bhind. Chouhan told Rajnath that the school should be allowed to run from a rented house until its own building is constructed.

The state government has given 50 hectares free of cost to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).