Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meet defence minister Rajnath Singh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has met defence minister Rajnath Singh, transport minister Nitin Gadkari, health minister Harsh Vardhan and environment minister Prakash Javadekar. The meeting took place on Tuesday when Chouhan was in Delhi.
During his meeting with the defence minister, Chouhan demanded the opening of another Sainik School in the Chambal region, which was approved. The proposed Sainik School will be set up in Bhind. Chouhan told Rajnath that the school should be allowed to run from a rented house until its own building is constructed.
The state government has given 50 hectares free of cost to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The chief minister discussed with Gadkari about the Chambal Express Way. Chouhan put up a proposal before Gadkari for constructing important roads in the state under the Kendriya Sadak Nidhi Yojana.
He urged Harsh Vardhan to open another AIIMS in the state. Chouhan also discussed with the health minister about the opening of a medical college in Seoni. He also informed Harsh Vardhan about the vaccination exercise in the state.
Chouhan and Javadekar conferred with each other about the lease of the diamond mines to the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). He also discussed with Javadekar about the green clearance for coal blocks in Singrauli.
