Madhya Pradesh: ACS (home) to face Election Commission of India on income-tax raid action report

BHOPAL: The chief secretary is not going to attend the meeting with the officials of the Election Commission of India on Tuesday. The Economic Offences Wing has registered a preliminary enquiry into the letter sent by the ECI to the state government. The ACS, home, Rajesh Rajora is going to attend the meeting with the officials ECI. He will present the ‘action-taken report’ of the I-T department.

On January 5, the state government will have to present the ‘action-taken report’ to the ECI on the Income-Tax Department action taken in the state during the Lok Sabha elections, 2019. The ECI had served the letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, along with the chief secretary, in the month of December to take action against the three IPS officers and others over the unaccounted cash seized during the Lok Sabha elections, 2019.

During the elections, the Income-Tax Department had conducted raids in various parts of the country. The raids were conducted on associates of the former chief minister, Kamal Nath, and the amount was seized from various places. Recently, the ECI had served a reminder on the state government and wanted to know about the action taken on the served notice. The date of presenting the report was scheduled to January 5.

In the meantime, the state government had sent the ECI letter to the Economic Offences Wing and asked them to take action. The EOW had registered a preliminary enquiry into the matter.