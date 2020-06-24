Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet to be expanded soon, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The proposed ministry expansion is on the cards. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave indications about it on Wednesday.

Chouhan said he had discussed it with party leaders. Before expansion, there will be a discussion with the central leadership in Delhi, he said.

Chouhan has already discussed the matter with state party president VD Sharma and organisational secretary Suhash Bhagat. According to party sources, the cabinet will be expanded in a week. That all communities and regions are equally represented in the cabinet has been discussed in the meeting.

The party leaders agreed that there would be three ministers from Sagar district as an exceptional case.