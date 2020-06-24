Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet to be expanded soon, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The proposed ministry expansion is on the cards. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave indications about it on Wednesday.
Chouhan said he had discussed it with party leaders. Before expansion, there will be a discussion with the central leadership in Delhi, he said.
Chouhan has already discussed the matter with state party president VD Sharma and organisational secretary Suhash Bhagat. According to party sources, the cabinet will be expanded in a week. That all communities and regions are equally represented in the cabinet has been discussed in the meeting.
The party leaders agreed that there would be three ministers from Sagar district as an exceptional case.
Attention will be paid to caste equation because of the ensuing by-elections, sources said.
Two supporters of Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia have been made ministers. Besides, six of his supporters will be inducted in the cabinet, sources said.
There are chances that four former ministers Pradumnya Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Imarti Devi and Prabhuram Choudhary will get cabinet berths. Also, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon and Ranveer Jatav may be included in the ministry.
Former Congress MLAs Adal Singh Kansana, Bisahulal Singh and Hardeep Singh Dang, who have crossed over to the BJP, are set to get cabinet berths.
Among BJP MLAs, Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Vijay Shah, Gaurishanker Bisen, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Arvind Bhadauria, Sanjay Pathak and Surendra Patwa will be inducted in the cabinet.
The central leadership will take a decision on the cabinet berth aspirants - Rajendra Shukla, Ajay Vishnoi, Rampal Singh, Vishwash Sarang, Harishanker Khatig and Dev Singh Sayam.
The BJP organisation wants to induct new faces in the cabinet. They are Usha Thakur, Girish Gautam, Mohan Yadav, Ramlallu Vaish, Ashok Rohani, Vishnu Khatri and Yashpal Sisodia.
The date for ministry expansion will be fixed only after the central leadership approves names.
