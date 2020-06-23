Bhopal: 1 tests corona positive in New Market, administration throws ball in traders’ court to maintain social distancing, other norms

BHOPAL: Administration has put the ball in court of traders for implementation of social distancing and other norms after one tested positive in New Market. As crowd continues to swell in markets, chances of corona spread has increased. Rush is a big problem for the traders. Even they have already expressed displeasure on those who “visit market for time pass”.

As per the administration, there must be collective effort by traders to control the rush in market and to maintain social distancing. Traders should not sit idle after opening the shops but should make joint effort to control rush.

The district administration has deployed teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and police in field to enforce social distancing. FDA inspector Dharmendra Lunia said traders had assured the administration that they would implement social distancing and other norms in market.