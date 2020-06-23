Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicine for coronavirus: How much does Baba Ramdev's Coronil cost per kit?

Amid COVID-19 cases in India climbing to 4,40,215 on Tuesday, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has come up with an ayurvedic cure for treating the virus. "Coming up with a clinically tested, evidence-based medicine was a challenge," said Ramdev as he launched Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which he claims is a cure for COVID-19.

"The whole country and the world was waiting for medicine or vaccine for corona. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS," Baba Ramdev said at the press conference adding that it has shown "100 per cent recovery rate within 3-7 days."

"We are launching COVID medicines Coronil and Swasari today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those recovered. We were able to control Corona and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted," he added.