Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress selects candidates for 10 constituencies

MPCC president Kamal Nath frequently says survey reports will be the basis for giving tickets to party candidates for the by-elections in 24 constituencies.

Candidates have, however, been selected for 10 of the 24 seats. They have been told to begin work in their respective constituencies. These leaders have also swung into action after getting signals from the party bosses.

The party has given tickets to Satyaprakashi from Dabra, KL Agarwal from Bamhori, Vipin Bankhede from Agar, Balmukund Gautam from Badnawar, Premchand Guddu from Sanwer, Ajab Singh Kushwaha from Sumawali, Sanju Jatav from Gohad, Sunil Sharma from Gwalior, Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander and Rajendra Singh Mokalpur from Surkhi.

A discussion has already been held to bring BJP leader Mokalpur to the Congress.