Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress, BJP field 3 women candidates each

By fielding only three women candidates from their side in by-elections in 28 assembly constituencies, BJP and Congress party have made it clear that their oft-repeated commitment to empowerment of women was nothing more than rhetoric.

The parties don’t seem to be serious about giving women adequate representation in the legislature is evident from the fact that Bill providing for 33 percent reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures is hanging fire for decades now. All the parties have been claiming that they support it but the Bill has not become an Act so far.

At least, the mainstream political parties can demonstrate their commitment to women’s empowerment by fielding a higher number of women candidates in the elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies. But that is not happening. Like all elections, it is true of by-elections in the state.