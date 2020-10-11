Watch: Woman manhandled by UP Congress workers for opposing Deoria bypoll candidate

A woman was allegedly thrashed by Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria after she opposed the decision to give party ticket to Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria Assembly seat for the upcoming byboll.
Tara Yadav, who identified herself as a Congress worker, said she was thrashed by party workers when she questioned the decision to give a ticket to a "rapist."
"I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned the party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action," she said.
"On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for Hathras case victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Yadav added.
The incident took place on Friday during an event in Deoria.
The nomination for November 3 assembly bypoll for seven seats in UP is currently underway. The Congress has declared its candidates for six seats. While the candidates for Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Naugaon, Ghatampur and Tundla have been declared, it is yet to declare a nominee for Malhani seat.
The Naugaon seat got vacated due to the death of minister Chetan Chauhan, Ghatampur (Kanpur) after the demise of minister Kamal Rani Varun, Bulandshahr due to the death of Virendra Singh Sirohi.
Similarly, Tundla fell vacant after sitting MLA SP Singh Baghel was elected as an MP, Bangarmau seat got vacated due to the conviction of Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Deoria and Malhani seats were vacated due to the deaths of Janmejay Singh and SP MLA Parasnath Yadav.
Of the seven seats, six were won by the BJP in 2017.
The last date for filing nominations is October 16.
The voting will take place on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 10.
