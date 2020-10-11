MP Bypolls: Congress candidate ‘Guddu’, MLA Patwari and others booked for violating code of conduct

Ahead of bypolls, Congress candidate from Sanwer Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’, Rau MLA Jitu Patwari and others were booked by the police for violating code of conduct in Sanwer on Saturday night. They attended a birthday party that was organized without permission.

According to Sanwer police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, a complaint was received that a party was organized at the place of one Maqbul Patel in Ward Number 2 of Sanwer and the same was attended by ‘Guddu’, MLA Patwari, Ishaq Pathan, Vikas Soni and others. After the complaint, a police team was sent to the spot when they found that a birthday cake was cut there. Although, it was not clear whose birthday party was. 70 to 80 people were present there at the party.

Dudhi said that the complainant had informed the returning officer about the party and he also informed that the congressmen were having dinner and distributing money to the people there. However, the police team didn’t find them distributing money or having dinner.

They organized the party without permission and it comes under the violation of model code of conduct. The police have booked the five people including ‘Guddu’, Patwari and others under section 188 of the IPC.