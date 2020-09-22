Madhya Pradesh: By-poll-bound districts see 10,000 corona patients in 20 days

The upcoming by-elections on 28 assembly seats have added fuel to fire as they have witnessed a sharp escalation in corona cases in last 20 days.

Though the number of corona patients has increasing in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur, the virus is raging through districts where by-elections are to be held.

Fifty two deaths were reported in Gwalior till September 1 since the first corona case came to light in the district. Nearly, 10,000 new corona patients were found after that, that is, within 20 days of this month. In addition to Gwalior, the number of patients is rising in Morena, Shivpuri, Datia, Dhar, Sagar where by-polls are scheduled.

The number of Covid deaths has also gone up. The number of patients has doubled in by-poll-bound districts in the current month. For instance, 53 people died of disease in past 20 days in Gwalior. In all, 105 people have lost lives in the district so far.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath held a road show in Gwalior recently. During his two -day stay, Nath held several political events where corona-protection norms were not followed.

The BJP, too, organised political events in the Gwalior-Chambal division for ensuing the by-elections. Hundreds of people took part in them.

The BJP held a three-day membership drive in August. Former minister Govind Singh launched Nadi Bachao campaign wherein corona-protection norms were flouted.