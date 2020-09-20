Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Your vote for BJP will convert into brick for Ram temple, says minister Govind Singh Rajput in rally

An interesting video went viral on social media in which a supporter of minister Govind Singh Rajput is seen seeking vote in the name of Lord Ram’s temple, which is under construction in Ayodhya. By-elections are to be held on 27 assembly seats for which political parties have begun campaigning.

Though dates for by-polls have yet to be announced, political leaders are luring voters on many issues. In Surkhi assembly constituency, the construction of Ram temple is one of the major issues. In a video, a man is shown with calendar of Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna with BJP symbol and picture of revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput printed below.

The video shows the man telling a woman voter that if she votes for BJP, her vote will convert into a brick, which will be used in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Congress party has objected to the video. Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said, “BJP always begs for votes in the name of Ram temple.”

He also said that BJP leaders think that Ram temple is their sole property, which is not true. “For Congress party, Ram temple is not a political issue. It is a matter for honour and respect,” he added. He claimed that BJP is trying to influence voters through false means.