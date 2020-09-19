Madhya Pradesh: Influential lot delay funeral of Dalit woman in Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya: Upset over nine-hour delay in cremation of one woman belonging to Dalit community, members of All India Badhai Federation led by its national president Manoj Parmar submitted a memorandum to the administration demanding stern action against influential people in the village for stopping cremation.

Parmar complaining of atrocity on the people of dalit community in Chattgaon village near Depalpur village of Indore district said that recently a woman of Dalit community died in the village. Following her death, her kin and near-and-dear ones took her funeral to the village crematorium ground, where people belonging to the upper caste raised objection on her cremation at the place reserved for the cremation in the village.

They claimed that the place is private property and they won’t allow her to cremate here. After waiting for several hours, they decided to conduct her funeral at Depalpur village, about 20 kilometre from her native village.

As soon as Parmar and others came to know about entire incident, they rushed to the spot and stopped bereaved members and took funeral procession back to her village for cremation.

Parmar claimed that people belonging to the upper caste continue to stop her cremation for more than nine hours in presence of local tehsildar and police party. They had arms and sticks and administrative officials and police party acted like a mute spectator when the drama was going on in the village.

Parmar said even 73 years after independence, such incidence are common in the country, where influential people harassing Dalit people and not allowing them to take out marriage procession, not allowing groom to sit on horseback, not allowing Dalit to cremate in the village.

Parmar demanded stern action against those who involved in the inhuman act as well as action against administrative and police personnel’s who remained a mute spectator in the matter.