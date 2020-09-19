Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia and Congress MLA Chaudhary Sujeet Singh test COVID positive

BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia from Mandsaur and Congress MLA Chaudhary Sujeet Singh from Chaurai seat of Chhindwara tested Corona positive on Saturday.

Yashpal Singh Sisodia posted the information on Facebook and advised all the people in contact to get the test done.

Chaudhary Sujeet Singh from Chaurai Assembly seat of Chhindwara district informed about the same on social media. The MLA wrote that his corona report came positive on Saturday morning. They are in home isolation for the last 4 days. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the past, should take a corona test-taking care, added Sujeet.

Former CM Kamal Nath prayed for the speedy recovery of the MLA.