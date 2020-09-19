Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia and Congress MLA Chaudhary Sujeet Singh test COVID positive

BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia from Mandsaur and Congress MLA Chaudhary Sujeet Singh from Chaurai seat of Chhindwara tested Corona positive on Saturday.
Yashpal Singh Sisodia posted the information on Facebook and advised all the people in contact to get the test done.
Chaudhary Sujeet Singh from Chaurai Assembly seat of Chhindwara district informed about the same on social media. The MLA wrote that his corona report came positive on Saturday morning. They are in home isolation for the last 4 days. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the past, should take a corona test-taking care, added Sujeet.
Former CM Kamal Nath prayed for the speedy recovery of the MLA.
So far more than 30 MLAs and more than 10 ministers have been found corona positive in the state. Earlier, Congress leader Prahlad Patel had tested corona positive.
The session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly starts on September 21. In such a situation, positive MLAs have been allowed to participate from their districts in a virtual manner. For the first time in the country, this experiment is being done in an assembly. A big screen will also be installed in the Vidhan Sabha House so that the legislators can be seen.
