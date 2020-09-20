Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Resentment in Congress over giving tickets to party hoppers

The Congress party has announced names of party candidates for 15 seats. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath is in New Delhi to discuss names of candidates for 12 other seats with party high command.

The names of the rest of the candidates may be announced this week after discussion between Nath and other leaders.

Out of 15 candidates whose names have been announced, eight are party hoppers. Only seven candidates, who have been associated with the party for long, have received tickets.

Rest of the seats display the same picture. Of the 12 seats for which names will be announced shortly, more than six are likely to go to those who have come from other parties.

Satish Sikarwar from Gwalior east, Parul Sahu from Surkhi, Rakesh Chaturvedi from Mehgaon and Ajab Singh Kushwaha from Sumawali are set to get tickets.

The Congress leaders are making efforts to induct into the party BJP’s former legislator from Malhara, Rekha Yadav. She has been assured of ticket from that constituency.