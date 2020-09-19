Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Parties have to give reason for selecting criminal candidate, says Deputy Chief Electoral Officer

Indore: From the upcoming State Assembly by-elections, the political parties will have to give reasons for fielding candidates with criminal background.



Pramod Kumar Shukla, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of the State, said the party would have to provide this information within 48 hours of giving the ticket to such a candidate or 2 weeks before of filing of the nomination papers, whichever is earlier.



The political parties will have to give the information in its prescribed format C-2 on newspapers, TV, party website and social media platforms. It's broadcast has to be done three times.

The font size of published information must be at least 12. Regarding publishing and disseminating information Shukla said that if filing of nomination papers is on 10th and voting is on 24th, then the first publication will be done from the 11th to the 14th, second between 15th and 18th and the third and the last publication between 19th and 22nd of the month.

