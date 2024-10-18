 Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Field Ex-MP Ramakant Bhargava From Shivraj's Budhni? Viral Picture Of Campaign Sparks Buzz Before Official Announcement
Madhya Pradesh: BJP To Field Ex-MP Ramakant Bhargava From Shivraj's Budhni? Viral Picture Of Campaign Sparks Buzz Before Official Announcement

The image shows a campaign vehicle (referred to as a "rath") featuring Ramakant Bhargava, suggesting that he might be the BJP's candidate for the Budhni constituency.

Updated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Budhni (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after the Election Commission announced the by-election schedule for two vacant seats in Madhya Pradesh, a campaign picture featuring BJP's Ramakant Bhargava as Budhni candidate has sparked a controversy.

The image shows a campaign vehicle (referred to as a 'rath') and features former MP from Vidisha Ramakant Bhargava, suggesting that he might be the BJP's candidate for the Budhni constituency. The vehicle appears to be set up for election campaigning, even though the official announcement of the candidate is awaited.

The picture has led to speculations as the saffron party's local unit had proposed Kartikey Singh Chouhan's name for the by-polls in Budhni-- known to be his father Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's bastion.

The viral photo led many to speculate that the decision on the candidate might have been made internally by the BJP's state or central leadership, and only official announcement is awaited.

Notably, Bhargava has served as the Member of Parliament from Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency from 2019 to June 2024.

The dates for the assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were announced on October 15, along with the assembly elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The by-elections for Budhni and Vijaypur will take place on November 13, with the results set to be declared on November 23.

