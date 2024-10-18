Indore FREE PRESS School Survey 2024: Evaluation Round On; Over 70 Schools Participate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Free Press is all set to conduct the evaluation round of Indore’s most honest and no-ranking survey FREE PRESS SCHOOL SURVEY 2024. The evaluation meeting is being held on today, i.e. Oct 18, 2024 at Sayaji Hotel.

As many as 73 schools across Indore will be evaluated in the survey.

The esteemed jury panel features a diverse group of accomplished personalities. Free Press Madhya Pradesh Resident Editor Arshit Gautam , brings his rich expertise in journalism and media.

Rohit Jain, from the innovative start-up YouVah, adds a fresh perspective on entrepreneurship.

Sonal Sisodia contributes her insights from DCBM, while Mir Ranjan Negi, a celebrated Olympian and hockey coach known for his role in the iconic film 'Chak De India,' infuses a spirit of sportsmanship.

Jayant Sonwalkar, a renowned educationist, emphasizes the importance of learning and development, and MPS Chawla, a senior professor from SGSITS, rounds out the panel with his academic prowess. Together, they embody a wealth of knowledge and experience.

After extensive surveying, the process of evaluation, and assessment is in process. It is this honest process that sets the Free Press Schools Survey 2024 apart. Renowned for its unbiased approach, eschewing rankings, and no-cost evaluation, the survey focused on 5 crucial categories:

• Learning and Teaching

• Sports Education

• Parental Engagement and Community Outreach

• Digitalisation and Technology Integration

• Sustainability and Inclusive Education

• Vocational Education