 Indore FREE PRESS School Survey 2024: Evaluation Round On; Over 70 Schools Participate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore FREE PRESS School Survey 2024: Evaluation Round On; Over 70 Schools Participate

Indore FREE PRESS School Survey 2024: Evaluation Round On; Over 70 Schools Participate

From News Editor, to young Entrepreneur, the esteemed jury panel features a diverse group of accomplished personalities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Free Press is all set to conduct the evaluation round of Indore’s most honest and no-ranking survey FREE PRESS SCHOOL SURVEY 2024. The evaluation meeting is being held on today, i.e. Oct 18, 2024 at Sayaji Hotel.

As many as 73 schools across Indore will be evaluated in the survey.

The esteemed jury panel features a diverse group of accomplished personalities. Free Press Madhya Pradesh Resident Editor Arshit Gautam , brings his rich expertise in journalism and media.

Rohit Jain, from the innovative start-up YouVah, adds a fresh perspective on entrepreneurship.

FPJ Shorts
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives

Sonal Sisodia contributes her insights from DCBM, while Mir Ranjan Negi, a celebrated Olympian and hockey coach known for his role in the iconic film 'Chak De India,' infuses a spirit of sportsmanship.

Jayant Sonwalkar, a renowned educationist, emphasizes the importance of learning and development, and MPS Chawla, a senior professor from SGSITS, rounds out the panel with his academic prowess. Together, they embody a wealth of knowledge and experience.

After extensive surveying, the process of evaluation, and assessment is in process. It is this honest process that sets the Free Press Schools Survey 2024 apart. Renowned for its unbiased approach, eschewing rankings, and no-cost evaluation, the survey focused on 5 crucial categories:

• Learning and Teaching

• Sports Education

• Parental Engagement and Community Outreach

• Digitalisation and Technology Integration

• Sustainability and Inclusive Education

• Vocational Education

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore FREE PRESS School Survey 2024: Evaluation Round On; Over 70 Schools Participate

Indore FREE PRESS School Survey 2024: Evaluation Round On; Over 70 Schools Participate

3 Dead, 5 Injured Due To Electric Shock In Madhya Pradesh During Idol Immersion Of Goddess Mahakali;...

3 Dead, 5 Injured Due To Electric Shock In Madhya Pradesh During Idol Immersion Of Goddess Mahakali;...

MP: FIR Against Warehouse Manager Of Sadashiv Fertilisers Private Limited For Illegal Storage Of...

MP: FIR Against Warehouse Manager Of Sadashiv Fertilisers Private Limited For Illegal Storage Of...

Man Dies After Being Hit by A Speeding Car In Damoh; Driver Arrested

Man Dies After Being Hit by A Speeding Car In Damoh; Driver Arrested

Ujjain: Arrangements Reviewed, 500 Jawans To Be Recruited; Home Guards To Take Over Security Of...

Ujjain: Arrangements Reviewed, 500 Jawans To Be Recruited; Home Guards To Take Over Security Of...