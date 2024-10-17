Tragic! 13-Year-Old Boy Dies While Dancing Near DJ Loudspeaker During Durga Visarjan In Bhopal; Had Hole In His Heart 

Tragic! 13-Year-Old Boy Dies Due To Loud DJ Music During Durga Idol Procession In Bhopal; Had Hole in His Heart |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident, a 13-year-old boy allegedly died while dancing to loud DJ beats in Bhopal. It is said that the incident occurred on October 14 while he was dancing near a huge loudspeaker in the Druga idol immersion procession.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Samar Billore, a fifth grade student. He had participated in the procession of goddess Durga’s visarjan on Monday when suddenly, he collapsed.

It was stated that the boy was dancing near a DJ playing loud music which turned fatal for him. His mother also informed that he had a hole in his heart but he was doing healthy before and during the incident.

DJ did not lower volume even after the boy collapsed

Samar's family believes the loud music caused him to faint. His mother, Jamuna Devi, screamed for help, but the DJ operator did not lower the volume. The family rushed Samar to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Despite the tragedy, the DJ music continued to play. Eye witnesses say that the DJ volume had been low when the procession was far away, but once it reached their neighbourhood, the sound was turned up significantly, which is when Samar fainted.

Samar’s elder brother, Aman Billore, confirmed the timeline of events, adding that Samar lost consciousness right after the DJ increased the sound. Despite the tragic incident, the family has not filed a police complaint.

This incident has raised concerns about the dangers of loud music during public events and the need for stricter regulations.