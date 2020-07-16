Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Ram Dayal Prabhakar resigns, Narendra Tomar supporter Jaisingh Kushwaha meets Kamal Nath

Party-hopping season has begun before the by-elections in MP. A former legislator from Sewda in Datia district, Ram Dayal Prabhakar, resigned from the BJP on Thursday.

In the resignation letter sent to party’s state president VD Sharma, Prabhakar said he was ignored in the party. Prabhakar had submitted resignation to the then state president of the party ten years ago.

Likewise, BJP leader from Gwalior, Jaisingh Kushwaha, considered close to Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, met former chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday.