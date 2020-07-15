IIT Indore heaves sigh of relief as corona infected student tests negative

Indore: Indore Institute of Technology Indore has heaved a sigh of relief as a student, who found positive for coronavirus about 10 days ago, tested negative even as no other student or residential staff was found infected.

“IIT Indore student who had mild symptoms and was found positive for Covid-19 on July 5 has recovered and tested negative,” a press release issued by the institute said.

The student found infected is from Jammu and Kashmir and had recently moved inside the campus following instructions of the institute.

After initial treatment at a private hospital in the city, the student was discharged on July 7, and was recovering in an isolation facility in the institute.