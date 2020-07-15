IIT Indore heaves sigh of relief as corona infected student tests negative

Indore: Indore Institute of Technology Indore has heaved a sigh of relief as a student, who found positive for coronavirus about 10 days ago, tested negative even as no other student or residential staff was found infected.
“IIT Indore student who had mild symptoms and was found positive for Covid-19 on July 5 has recovered and tested negative,” a press release issued by the institute said.
The student found infected is from Jammu and Kashmir and had recently moved inside the campus following instructions of the institute.
After initial treatment at a private hospital in the city, the student was discharged on July 7, and was recovering in an isolation facility in the institute.
“The student was monitored daily and provided with all support. Tests were repeated and have been found negative for Covid-19 as on July 14. The student does not have any symptoms and is doing well,” said IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar.
He claimed that this was possible due to strict institute protocol and planned collective action plan. “All the students and employees are being monitored closely for their health in this pandemic situation,” he added.
IIT Indore also claimed that it was because of the stringent institute protocol, mandating quarantine of 14 days for any student, that the spread of the disease could be contained.
