Over 50K international passengers in one year from Indore

Indore: Over 50,000 passengers took international flights from the city or landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport in the past one year since the Indore-Dubai-Indore flight was started from on July 15, 2019.

A magnificient ceremony was held to mark the maiden flight - an Airbus A320 with 162 seats. The flight to Dubai leaves on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and it lands from Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. From the city the flight AI-903 takes off at 04.40 pm and reach Dubai at 07.50pm IST.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport director who worked hard to ensure the success of the flights told this correspondent on

Tuesday that during the past one year approximately 50,000 passengers from Indore and Dubai have taken advantage of the flight.

She said the flight is not only saving the time and money of the fliers of the city and MP, but is also catering to the needs of passengers from other neighbouring states - like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Before the launch of the flight the international passengers had to catch the flight from Mumbai, Delhi, Nagpur or Hyderabad.

"A spin off of the international flight is setting-up of the Immigration and Customs counters here. This facility is proving as a crucial help for passengers who are being evacuated under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, catering to passengers stranded in other countries due to Covid-19," the airport director said.